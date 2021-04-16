William B. McDowell, 59, of St. Joseph, formerly of Gower, Missouri, passed away April 15, 2021.

He was born on March 19, 1962, to Lloyd Edward, Sr. and Alberta (DePung) McDowell in Kansas City, Missouri. Bill grew up in Gower and graduated from East Buchanan High School.

Bill lived and worked in St. Joseph for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Johnnie, Mike and Tim.

He is survived by: his brother and sisters: Marilyn Bennett, Ed (Sue) McDowell, Linda (Eugene) Lyons and Donna McDowell; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; and many friends.

Memorial Service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Inurnment: Allen Cemetery, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.