Teresa McDowell, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Aug. 10, 1965, in Cameron, Missouri, daughter of Patricia and James Caldwell.
She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1983. She married Gregory McDowell on Aug. 16, 1985. She enjoyed throwing papers with her friend, Tena, spending time with her grand babies, going to the farm and the casino. She was very social, and especially loved spending time with family. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church where she was involved in youth programs, the women's group and several other missions.
Teresa was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Mace; and husband, Gregory McDowell.
Survivors include, father and stepmother, James and Nancy Caldwell, of Winston, Missouri; children, Megan and Chad McDowell of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Treveon, Montie and Emika; sister, Angel (Allen) Rhoades of Winston; brothers, Jimmy (Ronda) Caldwell of Winston, Joseph Caldwell of St. Joseph, and Jeff Mace of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Brenda, Linda, Rhonda, Karen and Charmin; stepbrother, Terry Stucky, dear friend, Tena Herring of St. Joseph; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family, all who loved her.
Ms. McDowell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Salvation Army Church.
Memorials are requested to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
