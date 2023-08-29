GLADSTONE, Mo. - Steven Patrick "Stevie" McDowell, 45, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home after a lenghty illness. He was born April 14, 1978, in St. Joseph. He graduated from DeKalb High School and Concord Career Center where he obtained his Licensed Practical Nursing certificate. He worked most recently at Lincare, and New Mark Care Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse. The nursing profession was very important to Steven. He was a half soft-hearted saint, half spunky spitfire, he had the bluest of eyes and quickest of wit, he was a master of mischief, and loved to stir the pot, a ruthless prankster who could effortlessly charm you right out of being mad at him for any of his shenanigans. He loved to care for people, and was an angel to many and an amazing soul. He loved inappropriate memes, speaking in sarcasm and a good pair of overalls.
Steven was preceded in death by mother, Raea Jean McDowell.
Survivors include sister, Crissy Murphy, of St. Joseph; brother, Jeremy McDowell; sister, Amanda McDowell, of St. Joseph; father, Steven Roger McDowell, of St. Joseph; one niece; 10 nephews; two great-nieces, 1 1/2 great- nephews; as well as numerous friends and close friends that took care of him.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service to follow starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
