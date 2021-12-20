Marjorie Jean McDowell, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Wathena, Kansas, to Samuel and Marvie (Cochran) Blakley.
A devoted Christian, Marjorie was a member of the Family Worship Center in Country Club Village, Missouri. She loved to read her Bible every day with prayer.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Denny Blakley; infant son, David Bravo; first husband, David Bravo; second husband, Glenn McDowell.
Survivors include: daughters: Lisa Presnell (Lawrence), St. Joseph, Leslie McDowell (Duane McDowell), Bolckow, Missouri and Sheila Wiese, St. Joseph; three sisters: Peggy McCurley, Donna Meadows and JoAnn Smith; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Family Worship Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.