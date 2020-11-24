MOUND CITY, Mo. - James R. McDowell, 68, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Tiffany Heights care center in Mound City, Missouri.

He was born on June 24, 1952, one of six children of James H. and Marjorie P. (Heine) McDowell. The family lived in California, and moved to Craig, Missouri, in 1980.

After his parents passed away, he became a resident of Tiffany Heights.

Preceding James in death were his parents. He is survived by siblings, Donald McDowell, Walter McDowell, Janice Rehm, Sandra Hale, and Betty Bomar; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.