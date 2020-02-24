KIDDER, Mo. - Robert "Bob" McDonough, 80, Kidder, passed on Feb. 21, at the KU Med Center.

He was born on June 16, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, and previously lived in St. Charles, Missouri.

He was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from American Airlines as a Captain.

Survivors: children: Alexa, Mary and Thomas McDonough; granddaughter, Ashley; son's fiance, Brenda Patterson-Wadley.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

