McDonell, Michael 1948-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 8, 2023

Michael McDonell, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1948, in St. Joseph.Mr. McDonell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March, 9, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.Full obituary and online condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
