McDonald, Reese E. 2007-2023 Denver, Colo.

DENVER, Colo. - Reese MacDonald passed away May 26, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, after a five month battler with cancer. She was 15 years old and had just started high school.

She was an excellent student and loved cross country and hiking. She was a brave young lady that will be missed.

