Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 4, 2021. He was born in Vallejo, California, on June 3, 1947, to Bill and Pearl McDonald. He spent his early years in Benicia, California, until age 12 when his family moved to Andrew County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from North Andrew High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at MU he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu electrical engineering honor society. He received his commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy through ROTC and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (1970 to 1972).
Jerry married Donna Merritt at Rosendale Christian Church on June 30, 1968, and for a time they lived on the east coast. In 1972 they returned to Missouri and have lived in the Cosby area for 44 years.
Jerry was an electrical engineer for Union Electric in St. Louis (1972 to 1977) and for St. Joseph Light and Power Company (1977 to 2000). He was the first standards engineer for Light and Power and developed their Standards Department. He served as an officer in the Northwest Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers and was a life member of IEEE. In 2001 Jerry co-founded Vertex Engineering & Utility Services in St. Joseph from which he retired in 2013.
Through the years Jerry enjoyed boating, water skiing, and camping with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was an avid gardener and he planted about 80 tomato plants each spring. He liked to share his bounty of vegetables and homemade tomato juice with friends. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch. He also enjoyed bowling and playing softball on the company teams. His favorite pastime was golf and he garnered many trophies in the company league. Jerry was a volunteer for Mathcounts competitions and in retirement he served as a volunteer with the Backpack Buddies food program.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents who lived and farmed in the Bolckow area. He is survived by Donna, his wife of 53 years; a son, Jeffrey McDonald and his wife Kelly of Kansas City, Missouri; a daughter, Erin Bouchard and her husband Will of Circle Pines, Minnesota; a sister, Judy Townsend and her husband Herb of Sedalia, Missouri; grandchildren Colin and Owen McDonald, and August, Julius, and Sylvia Bouchard; four nieces, a nephew, many extended family members and dear friends.
Jerry will be remembered for his lifetime of public service, his strong work ethic, and his irrepressible good humor. A loving husband, a proud dad and grandpa, he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Jerry was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Jerry's life is planned for next spring. Memorial gifts may be sent to the North Andrew Scholarship Foundation, 9120 Hwy 48, Rosendale, MO 64483 or Andrew County Ministries Backpack Buddies Program, PO Box 7, Savannah, MO 64485. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
