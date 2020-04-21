LATHROP, Mo. - Cobert Kindol "Mac" McDill, of Lathrop, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

He was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Forrest, Mississippi, to Albert McDill and Flora Saxon McDill.

He was preceded in death by: three brothers: Albert Bernard McDill, Billy Joe McDill, Roy Dean McDill; and his beloved grandson, Mackintyre Kindol McDill-Garton.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954, and was stationed in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas.

After leaving the military, he worked at Trans World Airlines, and retired in 1990.

He married Nancy Jo Garrett, on April 18, 1959. Together, they built a farm, family and life together.

In 2008, he dedicated his time and life to fulfilling Mackintyres' dream of building a church.

He is survived by: his wife, Nancy; and two children, Terry (Kathy) McDill, Lewisville, Texas; grandchildren, Colin and Erin; Stacey (Glen) Garton, Lathrop; grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Jeanneret, Smithville, Missouri, Blake Elder (Zach Ellis), Riverside, Missouri, and Taylor (Tate) Kavanaugh, Blackwater, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Seth Jeanneret and Isabelle Kavanaugh; sisters, Mary Pearl Rainey, Paducah, Kentucky, Dorothy Morrow, Conehatta, Mississippi, and Sue Ware, Walnut Grove, Mississippi; brother, Donnie McDill, Walnut Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Three Rivers Hospice, 700 Branch St. #1, Platte City, MO 64079, or Mackintyres Church Wildflower Pollination Project, in care of Stacey Garton, 1241 Southeast 228th St., Lathrop, MO 64465.

Services and burial at Mackintyres Church to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.

