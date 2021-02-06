PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Seth Andrew "KC" McDermit, 31, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born July 14, 1989, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School.

After his move to Pennsylvania, he had worked at the local Sam's Club until taking his current position at the Allegheny County Bureau of Corrections as a corrections officer.

Seth loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He had his passion for riding his motorcycle with his brothers of the L.A.W. motorcycle club.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eva Jean McDermit.

Survivors include his father, Steve (Debbie); mother, Roberta Grooms (Rudy); siblings, Steven (MaLinda), Samantha (Bill), Jason Norton (Genny), and Ryan Norton (Caity); and many nieces and nephews.

The love for his family was first and foremost, especially for his children, Kaiden, 11, Kaleb, 6, and Sydney, 4, and his love for Kelly Gronsky and their daughter, Skylar, 8 weeks.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help with funeral expenses.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.