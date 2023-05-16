McDaniel Sr., Kenneth D. 1955-2023 Savannah, Mo. May 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial McDaniel Sr., Kenneth D. 1955-2023 Savannah, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVANNAH, Mo. - Kenneth "Kenny" D. McDaniel Sr., 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Kansas City hospital. He was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Elwood, Kansas.He is survived by wife, Beth; son, Kenny Jr.; two brothers; a sister; five grandchildren.Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.Memorials are requested to the Kenny McDaniel Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.Full obituary and online condolence at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of McDaniel Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 16, 2023 Late Notices, May 11, 2023 Late Notices, May 12, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph man makes the Forbes Business CouncilPolice investigating body uncovered at Brittany VillageTruck rollover on S 22nd St. & Seneca St.Restaurant inspections for April 2023Panel clears way for hotel demolitionPolice gathering information for charges following Sunday crashPolice scene in Downtown Columbia for suicideWomen of Excellence nominees namedWoman arrested in Fairfax shootingFamilies find success in drug treatment court
