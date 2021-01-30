Charron Patrice McDaniel II, 16, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

He was born, in St. Joseph, Oct. 8, 2004, to Charron Patrice McDaniel and Jaime (Moran) Johnson.

Charron loved to fish and be outdoors. He enjoyed family Sunday dinners, vacations at the lake, camping, float trips, the beach, and making TikTok videos.

He was preceded in death by his Nana, Patricia Poland; aunts, Shirley Smith, Dana Okelue; cousins, Braylin Russell, Courtney Newman, and Amiya Briscoe.

Survivors include parents; siblings, Kaylee Johnson, Lakiah Johnson, Keena Edison, Ariann Jones, Ciani and Caleó McDaniel; grandparents, Ella Major, Ronald Harris, James Moran (Pat), Alicia Primm (Bob); nephew, Khalid; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and extended family.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family to go towards a scholarship fund in memory of Charron.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.