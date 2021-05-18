UNION STAR, Mo. -Carl Michiel McDaniel, 73, of Union Star, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born April 5, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, son of the late Mary and Lloyd McDaniel.

He married Cheryl Pendleton on Dec. 21, 1968, and she survives of the home.

He served in the United States Army, during the Viet Nam Era. Carl worked Quaker Oats and retired after 33 years of service, upon its closing. He then worked at the Savannah Middle School in the maintenance department, and retired from there also.

He enjoyed hunting, and his trips to Colorado, fishing and gardening, and was a member of King Hill Mason Lodge #376 A.F. & A.M. and the Quaker Old Timers Club.

He was a Baptist.

Carl was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Amy McDaniel; one grandchild; and a sister, Sherry Graham.

Survivors include: wife, Cheryl McDaniel of of the home; daughters, Beth (Mark) Crabtree and Wendy (Charlie) Pusateri of St. Joseph; sons, Carl M McDaniel Jr. and Robert Saliger Jr., both of Union Star; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; onegrandchild; and one great grandchild on the way; and two sisters; Carolyn (Dan) Sponsel, Texas and Becky Caruthers, Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, brother Lloyd Graham officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Union Star Cemetery, Union Star.

Memorials are requested to the Shriners hospitals for children.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.