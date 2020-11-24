McCush, Helen 1923-2020

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Helen Hope McCush, 96, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Living Community of St. Joseph. Helen was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in Halls, Missouri, to Charles and Sylvia (Jenkins) Elliott. Helen married Ralph McCush on April 26, 1946 in Troy, Kansas, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1994.

She was an amazing grandmother. She was a woman who survived the Great Depression and World War II. She was resourceful, frugal, and clean. Her mantra was "wash your hands." She sewed her own clothes, curtains, accessories .... you name it, she could sew it including one of her granddaughters prom dresses and costume her senior play.She was an amazing cook and skilled baker. There was no recipe she couldn't improve upon. Pie crust, pancakes, bread, Christmas cookies to name a few. You could pick a recipe from any cookbook and she would make it, no hesitation. She picked greens from her own yard and kept a full vegetable garden. And in the abundance of it all, she shared with anyone and everyone. There was always a seat at her kitchen table, along with a cup of coffee.

Most of all, Helen was a woman of God. She trusted Jesus to get her through the good times and the bad. She read the Bible cover to cover multiple times and could quote verses by memory for any need, large or small. She regularly played piano and organ in church. She was always unwavering in her faith that life after death would be eternal joy. She often told her family that when she passed, not to have a funeral but instead to throw a party.

Survivors include sons, Gerald (Linda) McCush and Doyle McCush both of Amazonia; sister, Virginia Hinkle of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Scott (Niki) McCush, Sarah (Chris) Maune, Melissa (Brent) Corey, and Amanda McCush; great-grandchildren, Colten and Addisyn McCush, Grace and Lucas Corey, Haidyn , Jaxsin, and Dravin McCush.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, and two sisters.

At her request she has been cremated. Private family inurnment will be in Savannah Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be announced in 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Church at PO Box 55, Amazonia, MO. 64421.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.