McCulloch, Sharon R. 1941-2022 Plattsburg, Mo.

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Sharon Raye (Bowers) McCulloch, 81, of Plattsburg, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born on Dec. 14, 1941, to Ruth and Raymond Bowers. She spent her early childhood in rural Lathrop, Missouri, before moving to Plattsburg where her parents owned and operated Plattsburg Greenhouse.
She was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and went on to complete training as a dental assistant at UMKC School of Dentistry in Kansas City, Missouri.
She worked as a customer service manager throughout her career. Following her retirement, she enjoyed her work as the secretary at Broadway United Methodist Church in Plattsburg.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; nephew, Travis McCulloch; and brother-in-law, Ronald McCulloch.
She is survived by: her children, Rebecca Clymore (Danny Dickerson) and Roxanne Perry; grandchildren: Dylan Clymore (Samantha), Andrew Dickerson (McKenzie), Skyler Pummill (Brie), Shelby Dickerson (Bianca) and Hannah Perry (Keighley); great-grandson, Orin Clymore; former spouse, James McCulloch; beloved brother, John Bowers (Linda); five nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, at the American Legion, 110 W. Locust Street, Plattsburg, MO 64477.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to establish a scholarship fund in her name, at Plattsburg High School. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
