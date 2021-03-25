McCulloch, Ronald W. 1941-2021 St. Joseph, Mo

Ronald W. McCulloch, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

He was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Sacramento, California to James and Verna (Wood) McCulloch.

Ronald married Janice Lucille Grubb Sept. 15, 1961. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.

Additional survivors include: one son; one daughter; four granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother.

