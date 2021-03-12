McCreary, Dewey R. 1937-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dewey Rex McCreary, 84, of St Joseph, passed away on March 10, 2021, in Corpus Christie, Texas.

Dewey was born May 18, 1937, in Blue Eye, Missouri, to Florence and Elmer McCreary. who preceded him in death.

He attended North Kansas City High School. He was President of MO AQHA and a member of American AQHA, a AQHA judge and a Shriner.

He was united in marriage to Susie (Parker) McCreary on Jan. 10, 1958, in Liberty, Missouri.

Dewey, along with Susie, started St Joe Harley Davidson in 1969. Prior to this he worked at Harley Davidson of KC and was in the Army Reserves. Dewey loved to fish and judge horse shows. Dewey also owned McCreary Quarter Horses ,which was home to Mr High Socks. Dewey set many motorcycle drag racing records and was an expert AMA flat track racer.

He is survived by his wife, Susie, of the home; sons, Mickey (Lisa) McCreary, of Gower Missouri, and Clayton McCreary of St Joseph; grandchildren, Madison, Parker and Josie McCreary; brothers, Donald (Glenda), Fordland, Missouri, Doil (Marla), Roswell, New Mexico, Buster (Linda), Louisville Kentucky.

Dewey has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.