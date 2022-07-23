Loron V. "Red" McCrea 93, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Liberty, Missouri, son of the late Esther and Leroy McCrea.
He retired from the Railroad industry after 40 years of service working for Sante Fe Railroad, Union Pacific in Atchison, Kansas, and Burlington Northern at the St. Joseph Terminal, where he was known as "Mac".
He enjoyed traveling and camping all over the US, and spent over 20 winters in Texas. Red was a handyman and a jack of all trades.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, June McCrea; granddaughter, Erin Knight; brothers, Robert and Harold McCrea.
Survivors include: daughters: Linda (Daniel) Meyer, Kansas City, Missouri, Penny (Sherrill) Russell, Elwood, Kansas, Terry (Jesse) Campbell, and Holly (Gary) Meade, both of Savannah, Missouri; son, Perry McCrea, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Amber and Chuck Rhein, Bo and Erin Zebelean, Dave and Jamie Campbell, Adam Meyer, Monica and Chris Gieker, Danille and Shane Begley, Zach andTasha Meade, Levi and Jessecca Meade, Jay and Roxanna Russell, and Beth Ann and Dusty Thornton; 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the King Hill Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Rhein officiating.
