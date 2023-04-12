McCrea, Doug 1964-2023 King City, Mo. Apr 12, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KING CITY, Mo. - Doug McCrea, 58, King City, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Inurnment will follow in King City Cemetery, King City.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King City R-1 FFA Chapter in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 12, 2023 Late Notices, April 11, 2023 Late Notices, April 7, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessonsSuperintendent charged with DWIWoman dies, man seriously injured after Wednesday crashTeacher leads petition on Edgar's tenureTwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashCivic Arena continuing to seek major eventsTwo people sent to the hospital after crashMotorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crashSJSD makes progress, compares with peersBrawl of teens erupts at Worlds of Fun on opening day
