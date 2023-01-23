McCray, Patty S. 1938-2023 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Patty Sue McCray, age 84, of Atchison, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Pat was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Linwood, Kansas, the daughter of the late Charles Lawrence McMillen and Dorothy Elizabeth (Drum) McMillen.
She attended grade school and graduated from high school in Tonganoxie, Kansas.
She was employed as a secretary for her entire working career beginning at Mount St. Scholastica, worked part time for Atchison United Methodist Church and for the longest tenure at the SRS in Leavenworth until her retirement.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading books, crocheting, crafting and painting. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family and grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of St. Benedict Parish where she attended St. Joseph Church. She was very proud to be a part of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Atchison.
Pat married Donald Olmstead; he preceded her in death on May 4, 1974. Her and Paul McCray were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1978; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Mike McMillen.
She is survived by: her son, Doug Olmstead; two grandchildren, Chelsie (Evan) Klasinski and Ryan (Lauren) Olmstead; two great-grandchildren, Kamdyn Klasinski and Andi Olmstead; a sister, Dorothy Ragan; a brother, Joe (Joyce) McMillen; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) McCray.
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. prior to the service.
She will be laid to rest at a later date in Monrovia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atchison Humane Society.
Pat has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
