Florence Ann McCrary, 85, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.

Florence was born May 2, 1934, in Savannah, Missouri, to Charles and Dellcenia (Wenger) McCush.

Prior to retirment, she worked in the warehouse of HPI.

She married Gentry T. McCrary on Sept. 17, 1976, and he preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were: her parents; daughter, Cindy; son, Fred; brother, Charles; and sister, Mary.

Survivors include: her children: Charles, Laura, Karen, Edward, Kelly, Kirk, Cindy, Elvina, Mike; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She loved spending time with her family, cooking and spending time shopping.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.

Interment will be in the Savannah Cemetery, at a later date.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.