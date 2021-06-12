McCoy-Weller, Kim 1960-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Kim McCoy-Weller, 61 of St. Joseph, passed away June 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 7, 1960, to Lanny and Ruth (Childers) McCoy. They proceeded her in death.

She graduated from Lafayette High School class of '78, attended Missouri Western and Emporia State University.

She married David Weller in 1985 and they later divorced.

Kim loved photography and to draw. She also loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs!

Kim worked in packing houses during college and retail/restaurant management over the years.

Survivors: Her daughter, Danielle Weller Brown; sons, Derrick (Hadley) Weller and Justin Elliott; two grandchildren, Todd and Brantley Brown, all of the Kansas City area; sisters: Kelly McCoy-Hamilton of Forest City, Missouri, Kristie McCoy, Karrie McCoy-Rickel and Karen (Chad Thompson) McCoy, all of St. Joseph; one aunt, Joy Sheha, of Boundbrook, New Jersey; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; numerous friends; and her beloved cats.

Ms. Weller has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.