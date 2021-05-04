McCoy, Ruth 1940-2021 Oregon, Mo.

Ruth McCoy

1953 - 2021

OREGON, Mo. - Ruth "Ruthie" Ganelle (Childers) McCoy was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Holt County/ Oregon, Missouri. She was the youngest of nine children born to Floyd Hiram Childers and Agnes CoQuilla (Schank) Childers. Ruth attended school in Oregon, Missouri, throughout her education graduating in 1958. On Feb. 14, 1960, she married Lawrence Ira (Lanny) McCoy from Craig, Missouri. They had five daughters together, were married 20 years residing in St. Joseph before divorcing in 1980. After a recent brief hospital stay, Ruth was placed on hospice, but was overjoyed to come home to her residence of 56 years, where she was surrounded by her loved ones in her final weeks and passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Grimes, Dale and Red O'Connell; four sisters, Irene Roeder, Pearl Wake Lawton, Beverlee Fitzmaurice, and Jeanie Deich.

She is survived by her children: Kelly Jean (McCoy) Hamilton of Forest City, Missouri, Kim Elaine (McCoy) Weller, Kristie Vaun McCoy, Karrie Ruth (McCoy) Rickel, Karen Elizabeth McCoy and her significant other Chad A. Thompson, all of St. Joseph; one sister, Joy (Childers) Sheha of Boundbrook, New Jersey; her grandchildren: Danielle and Derrick Weller, Justin Elliot; Daniel and Patrick Baker; Aspen and Cheyenne McCoy; Ashley and Kenneth Rickel; Skylar Estes, Garrett McCoy, and Karlee Thompson, great-grandchildren, Todd and Brantley, Kaelynn and Mason, Isabella and KJ, and was very excited with the news of two more great-grandchildren expected this year. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, her beloved cat Prince, and multiple friends.

She was a homemaker for many years, and most recently had worked as Lead Housekeeper at the St. Joe Frontier Casino before retiring in 2015. She loved spending time at home with her family, grandkids, and with her beloved dog, Goliath, who she lost in late 2020. She strongly believed in the Christian faith, spending many hours witnessing for others especially those she loved and studying/worshipping the gospels. She was a member of Deer Park Methodist Church in St. Joseph for many years.

The Family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice, especially Corey Whorton, Chaplain; and all of our family/friends who offered prayers, love, and support in her final days. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, 100 W. George St., Oregon, Missouri. The family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com/.

"I am the ALPHA and the OMEGA. I am ominous and infinite in my love for you. I know the beginning and I know the end. YOU are limited and cannot understand my ways…because of this, it is best for you to just trust in Me. This is the best way for you to live. This will give you a life of JOY! So do not fear the end, do not continue worrying about your journey…I Am the end and the end is GLORIOUS. So REJOICE in Me. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.