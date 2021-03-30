Dr. Lucas "Luke" William McCoy 46, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Friday March 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1974, in St. Joseph, son of Judith and Larry McCoy.

He met the love of his life, Rachel Goodlet, while they both were attending the Cotillion for Achievement, and were married Oct. 14, 2000.

He graduated from Benton High School, Class of 1993. While attending Benton, Luke competed in the state Cross Country meet, went to state for Benton Basketball, winning 3rd place and also played for the Benton Baseball team. Academically, he was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president.

He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1998, with a B.S. in Education, Unified Science: Chemistry.

He obtained his Masters Degree in Education in 2007, from William Woods University, and his Doctorate in Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2018.

Luke's teaching career began in the St. Joseph School District in Aug. 1998, at Central High School, where he was a chemistry teacher, following in the footsteps of his mentor and uncle, Dr. Bill McLaughlin. While teaching at Central, Luke started the girls' softball program and served as the program's head coach for five years. After serving a short stint as the Boys Scouts of America district executive in Columbia, where he earned the Prism Award for Leadership, Luke went back to his passion of educating youth. He became a chemistry teacher at Columbia's Hickman High School in 2005, for two years. He returned to St. Joseph as Assistant Principal of Bode Middle School for the 2007-2008 school year.

He has been the Assistant Principal at Benton High School for the past 13 years. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recognized Luke as the Northwest Assistant Principal of the Year in 2011 and again, in 2018. He was genuinely passionate about helping every student in any way he could, every day of his educational career, and he loved serving families in his hometown.

Luke was an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say (Blue Eyed Elk). He enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, watching sports, fireworks, and collecting tons of baseball cards. He was a great cook, who loved to barbecue for his family.

Luke was an avid Royals fan. His favorite player was George Brett, whom he had the opportunity to meet at an event in Kansas City, Missouri.

He loved to spend time at the farm of Lowell (Poodle) and Catherine Laurence, Rachel's grandparents, and even had a hobby chestnut tree grove. Most of all, he loved spending time with his three sons and was fully committed to being there for all their activities, including basketball, little league, scouting and just being together. He served as a Boy Scout Cubmaster, a youth sports coach and was active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

He was a Christian and attended Grace Evangelical Church.

Luke is survived by: wife, Rachel McCoy; three sons: Elliot, Noah, and Ben, all of the home; his parents, Larry and Judy McCoy, St. Joseph; sister, Deanna Ruud, Madison, Alabama; nephews, Carter and Nolan Ruud; in-laws, Mike and Marilyn Goodlet; brothers-in-law: Mark (Katie) Goodlet, Matt (Lynn) Goodlet, Devin (Monica) Goodlet; as well as numerous nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Luke's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Grace Evangelical Church.

The family is asking all attendees to wear a mask, and in Honor of Luke, to wear Benton (or anything red) or anything Royals blue for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for support for the McCoy Family Education Fund. Donations can be made directory to a 529 by visiting ugift529.com and entering code 56M-202.

Donations to the family can also be received at any local Commerce Bank or at Rupp Funeral Home, or at SJC Marketing of St. Joseph.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Livestream of service will be at www.ruppfuneral.com and select obituary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.