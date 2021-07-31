MOUND CITY, Mo. - Carson "Sonny" McCormack, 86, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
He was born July 31, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Samuel Carson McCormack, Jr. and Elizabeth (Thomas) McCormack.
Sonny married Janice Travis on May 24, 1956. She survives of the home.
He was a lifelong resident of Mound City and spent his career at Exchange Bank. He was also active in many civic organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Betsy, Bruce and Janet McCormack.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; children, Stan McCormack, Shawnee, Kansas, Christy (Rick) Kuhlmann, Osage Beach, Missouri, and Robby (Heather) McCormack, Arnold, Missouri; six grandchildren, Shanna McCormack, Ryan McCormack, Tiffany Caldwell, Heather Oddo, Hailey McCormack, and Rachael McCormack; three great-grandchildren, Linken, Lily, and Leo; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.