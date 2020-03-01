Shirley M. McCord, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

She was born Oct. 21, 1924, to Clayton and Lena Johnson Mahaffey.

Shirley married James Hamilton McCord III Oct. 2, 1946; he preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2015.

She attended Hollins College in Roanoke Virginia and the University of Missouri.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her son, James H. (Tony) McCord IV (Kathleen); daughter, Adele Sheehan; grandchildren: Courtney McNamara, James H. McCord, V (Abby), Katherine McCord, Sarah McCord; great-grandson, Ian McNamara.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.