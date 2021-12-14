Elaine Marie McCool, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Forest City, Missouri, to Gerald and Mary (Clift) Anno.
Elaine married A.C. McCool on March 17, 1946. They shared 65 years together before he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2011.
She was a supervisor at St. Joseph Light & Power for 43 years.
Elaine was a faithful member of First Christian Church, a member of Moila, P.E.O. Chapter JF, and an ambassador at Country Squire.
She was a fantastic storyteller and entertainer, reciting her stories and poems from memory. Her motto was, "Never be satisfied. Grow, plant your seeds and remember right from wrong." Elaine also loved to travel, with Hawaii being her favorite destination.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Joann Jones; brothers, Dwaine Anno, Gerald Anno and Carl Anno.
Survivors include her brother, John Anno (Lola), of Rulo, Nebraska; Fred Baldock (who was like a son), of Boston, Massachusetts; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Thursday, First Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests donations to First Christian Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
