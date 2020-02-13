McConnell, Eunice G. 1925-2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Eunice G. McConnell, 94, of Independence, passed away Feb. 9, 2020.

Eunice Sharp McConnell was born on Sept. 27, 1925, to Paul H. Sharp and Lucille (Cone) Sharp.

She was born on a farm, near Hemple, Missouri. At age six months, the family moved to a farm north east of DeKalb, Missouri. At age two and a half years, the family moved to the adjacent farm.

Like many her age, she attended a one-room school from the first thru eighth grades, Sampson and Stoney Point. The mode of travel to and from school, three miles, was walking each way, taking her in the family Model T Ford or riding horse back.

Eunice graduated from Faucett High School in 1943.

She accepted her first job at Whitaker Cable Company, during WWII, and attended Platte Business School. She went on to work for National Bellas Hess, and retired for the Kroger Company after 21 years in accounts payable.

Eunice lived at the YWCA from 1943 till 1949, in St. Joseph.

In 1949, she moved to the Kansas City North area, and in 1977, she settled in the Independence area.

Being six feet tall, she was a member of Skyliners Club, a national tall people group. She had a big interest in genealogy and keeping all the updates on the family.

Eunice's home church was DeKalb Christian. She also attended Northland Christian, Eastside Christian and Fairmount Christian Church. She loved teaching Sunday School to the eight and nine year old's.

For 38 years, she was married to Durwood "Mac" McConnell; he preceded her in death in 2010.

Being with her sister, and brother and their families was always very special to Eunice.

With Mac she shared a love for Boy Scouting. She would teach the boy scouts how to sew on their patches and hemming their slacks.

Over the years, Eunice took many videos of Eagle Court of Honors for several of the troops, in Independence.

Eunice loved taking trips, photography, growing flowers, indoors and outdoors, vegetable gardening, sewing and reading.

Eunice is preceded in death by: her husband; parents; brother; sister; and a great-niece.

Survivors include: six nieces and nephews; stepaughter; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Sharp; a large extended family; and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, Eunice requested donations to your church or a Boy Scout Troop.

Eunice had only expressed one regret in her life, not being able to guide more people to know our Savior.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carson-Speaks Chapel.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., at the chapel.

Eunice will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, in Mound Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.