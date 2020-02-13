ALBANY, Mo. - Kenneth George McConkey, 91, of Albany, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Albany, to John Mitchell (Mitch) and Edith (Schwader-Schuler) McConkey.

Kenny lived and worked on the family farm, until moving to an assisted living facility in May 2019.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Kenny married Irene Albertson, on Feb. 9, 1964.

Irene preceded him in death in 1987.

He enjoyed the companionship of Lois McConkey for many years, until her passing in 2019.

Kenny loved to make annual trips to Colorado and ride the Durango Silverton steam train. He enjoyed country music, going to local opry shows and finally his Saturday evenings watching the RFD channel.

In his youth, he was an avid bowler and earned numerous trophies through the years.

Kenny was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Albany. For many years he was treasurer of Mount Zion Cemetery.

Kenny was also preceded in death by: his parents; and his brother, Marvin Schuler.

He is survived by: his nephews, Ronald Schuler, Carrollton, Missouri, and Phillip Schuler (Penny), Boynton Beach, Florida; niece, Diane Jones (Cliff), Raytown, Missouri.

Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial contributions: Mount Zion Cemetery or Grandview Cemetery, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.