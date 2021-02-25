ALBANY, Mo. - James Alan McConkey, 65, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

James, the son of John James and Anna Mae (Walker) McConkey, was born Nov. 1, 1955, in Maryville, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Mary McConkey.

James graduated from Albany RIII High School, class of 1973. After graduation he attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, graduating in 1977.

James was a teacher and coach for the Albany RIII School District, retiring in 2013.

Survivors: sons, Casey (Brooke) McConkey, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Calan (Sarah) McConkey, Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren, Maxwell and Coraline McConkey, Whittier and Teller McConkey; brother, Richard McConkey, Albany; nephew, John (Tessa) McConkey, Bloomington, Illinois; niece, Dr. Katie (Jason) Dias, Stanberry; great nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call anytime from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Masks are required.

Memorial Contributions: Albany Booster Club in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.