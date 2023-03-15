McCollum, David E. 1963-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Earl McCollum, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born June 18, 1963, in St. Joseph.Graveside memorial services with Navy Military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.Online condolence, and full obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of David McCollum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 15, 2023 Late Notices, March 14, 2023 Late Notices, March 10, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWestern-style wagon offers new local glamping optionSuspect in custody after two Missouri officers were shot Sunday nightPolice officer charged with DWISt. Joseph put in national spotlight thanks to upcoming sporting eventsTiny homes, big questionsCommunity responding to appeal to rescue historic buildingHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureFebruary restaurant inspectionsCity set to replace two bridgesLaw enforcement gearing up for St. Patrick's Day Parade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.