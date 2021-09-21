LAKELAND, Fla. -Angie R. McCollum, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Angie was born in Blockton, Iowa, to Addison Volley and Mary Jane (Gloeker) Carroll. She spent most of her life in St. Joseph but relocated in 2009 to Lakeland, Florida, to be near her son.
She enjoyed flower gardening and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McCollum in 2001.
Angie is survived by sons, Alan Fleenor of St. Joseph, and Marlon Fleenor of Lakeland; daughter, Trina Plummer of Savannah, Missouri; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Luzenia Charles of St. Joseph.
Mrs. McCollum has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the St. Joseph East Side Lions Club because of their work with the visually impaired. There are no services or visitation. Private inurnment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
