Evelyn Sledd McClure went to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Born on Sept. 21, 1922, to loving parents, Uel and Ona Sledd, in Fleming, Kentucky. Evelyn moved with her family to St. Joseph when she was 16 years old. She attended Central High School and graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in Dietetics in 1944. In the same year, she married her beloved husband, Dr. Birt W. McClure, and they spent their life together raising their three boys, traveling the world, collecting antiques, and enjoying the company of close friends.

Evelyn was a loving and caring mother, dedicated homemaker, and valued member of the community. She was a faithful parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church, serving at times as Deacon, Elder, and President of "The Women of Church".

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.