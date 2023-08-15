Evelyn Sledd McClure went to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Born on Sept. 21, 1922, to loving parents, Uel and Ona Sledd, in Fleming, Kentucky. Evelyn moved with her family to St. Joseph when she was 16 years old. She attended Central High School and graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in Dietetics in 1944. In the same year, she married her beloved husband, Dr. Birt W. McClure, and they spent their life together raising their three boys, traveling the world, collecting antiques, and enjoying the company of close friends.
Evelyn was a loving and caring mother, dedicated homemaker, and valued member of the community. She was a faithful parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church, serving at times as Deacon, Elder, and President of "The Women of Church".
As a child of the Great Depression, she was remarkably strong and diligently thrifty. She was raised with strong morals and gratefulness, which influenced her passion for charity. Her generosity was evidenced in countless acts of service. She was a loyal volunteer, spending more than 50 years serving at the hospital and donating her time to the library.
Evelyn was a lifetime member of The Flower Society of St. Joseph, Questers, PEO, and Runcie Club, and she most enjoyed spending time playing Mahjongg (and bridge in her younger years) with her dear friends. She had passion for gardening, volunteering, hosting friends, and working on Springbok puzzles. She was meticulous, organized, and set the bar exceedingly high in terms of documenting life events.
Evelyn (Evie to some) was a good friend. Full of wisdom, grace, and sincerity, she appreciated the importance of keeping in touch with loved ones, and maintained countless valued friendships, many life-long.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Birt; eldest son, Marc (Susan); and grandson, Shawn (Tracy).
She is succeeded in death by her dear sister, Carolyn Thomas (Henry); sons, Keith (Jacqueline) and Michael (Deborah); seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Entombment Ashland Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, the Noyes Home for Children, or a charity meaningful to the donor.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.