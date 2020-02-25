BETHANY, Mo. - Edith Marie McClung, 99, Bethany, formerly of Gallatin and Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial: Hopewell Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri.
The family will receive friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials: Crestview Activity Fund, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.