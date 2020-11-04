William "Bill" Alfred McClintic of St. Joseph, passed peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, at the Carriage Square Health Care in St. Joseph. Bill was born on June 5, 1932, on the family farm in Monroe County, Missouri, to Garnett William and Agnes Olivia McClintic, the eldest son of five children. Bill grew up on their family farm in Monroe County, along with brothers, Richard and Robert, and sisters, Dorothy and Catherine.

On Nov. 19, 1951, Bill married Wilma "Billie" Marie (Romig) McClintic in the Holy Rosary Church in Monroe City, Missouri. Bill and Billie moved to St. Joseph, and had four children including sons Dwayne, Dennis, Daniel, and daughter Brenda.

Bill enjoyed a 30-year career as a professional truck driver working mainly for Crouch Brothers Trucking in Elwood, Kansas.

Bill's fondness for farming led him to invest in the family farm in Monroe County. After retiring from trucking, Bill enjoyed farming, transporting grain, and eventually made Monroe City his home.

Bill will be remembered for his broad smile, contagious laugh, and outgoing personality. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters and brother, and many lifetime friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and son Daniel.

He is survived by Billie McClintic; children, Dwayne, Brenda, and Dennis (Christine); and grandchildren, Kenzie, Cole, and Kyla McClintic, and Sean Thompson; siblings, Dorothy Dierkes, Kate (Joe) Engle, Robert (Elizabeth) McClintic; sister-in-law Karen McClintic; many nieces; nephews; in-laws; other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Square for the kind and attentive attention they gave to our father.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Prayer Service starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral home,

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. James Catholic church, Father Vincent Rogers Celebrant, The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Life Care hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.