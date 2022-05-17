Jean McClintic of St. Joseph, passed away on May 12, 2022, at the age of 85.
Born on Aug. 7, 1936, to Della and Albert Colliver in Ely, Missouri, she was the third of three girls. Jean attended Monroe City High School and later married James "Jim" McClintic on Nov. 7, 1953, at Monroe City Christian Church in Monroe City, Missouri. They moved to St. Joseph in 1955 so Jim could continue his career in trucking with Crouch Brothers.
Jim and Jean were blessed with three daughters, Beverly, Melody, and Marjorie. Jean spent her life as a dedicated housewife, raising three daughters, supporting Jim in his career in trucking, and continuing her role as matriarch by helping her daughters raise their children. As a devoted mother, Jean was active in P.T.A., serving as room mother at Mark Twain Elementary School and Bliss Junior High School and was an assistant Girl Scout leader for her daughters' Girl Scout Troop. Jean and Jim are former members of the St. Joseph Boat Club and loved taking their children and grandchildren for boat rides in the summer. Jean was a member of Hope UCC in Cosby, Missouri.
Jean was spunky and loved to laugh, but most of all she loved to spend time with family. With each new generation, her love for her family grew. She was affectionally known as Gran and that name grew into "the Granimal" by her witty grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, Della and Albert Colliver; her sisters, Edie Bode and Bernie Jones; and her granddaughter, Whitney Leigh Raymond.
Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 68 years, James "Jim" McClintic; daughters, Bev McClintic (Mike Neylon), Melody (Fred) Schneider and Marge McClintic; grandchildren, Taylor (Matt) Bryer, Lauren (Tate) Christgen, James "Reed" (Katie) Schneider; step-granddaughter, Beth Miller (and her children) and her great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Harrison Bryer and Liam Christgen; along with many others who were like family.
Visitation Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4 to 5 p.m. with a service following at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Noyes Home or Friends of the Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
