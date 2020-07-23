GIBSONTON, Fl. - Janice Kaye (Hurt) was born and raised in Missouri. She graduated from Lafayette High School.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Lawrence Hurt and brother Pete Hurt all of Missouri.

Family members include dear friend Dottie of Florida, sisters Pat (Randy) and Linda; sons, Bret and Bill (Amy); in addition to numerous grandkids including: Aaron, Brandon, Austin, Dillon, Mariah, and Wyatt.

Services will be decided at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.