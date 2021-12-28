McClelland, Mary E. 1938-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary E. McClelland, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Winston, Missouri, to Simeon Sampson and Beulah Mae (Bryan) Hathaway. At the age of 6 her family relocated to Plattsburg, Missouri.
Mary was a homemaker and worked at J&M Gifts, where she was co-owner, as well as working at various other jobs throughout her life. She later retired from Kohl's Department Store.
Mary enjoyed traveling by RV, road trips out west, spending many winters in Arizona and taking grandkids on trips. Her favorite place was Mount Rushmore.
She married John W. McClelland in April 1955, they later divorced.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Dale Hathaway and William Henry Hathaway.
Survivors include her children, John L. McClelland, Debbie (Ralph) Helton, Anna Gump, Donna (Lorren) Leatherman, Lorrie (Kevin) Norris; and sister-in-law, Linda Hathaway; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and her companion Clarence Meers.
Graveside service and interment will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Greenlawn Cemetery Plattsburg, Missouri. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the North Care Hospice House.
Online obituary and guestbook at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
