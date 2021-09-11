Barbara A. (Wilson) McCleave passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at a local health care facility.
Barbara was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Grant City, Missouri, to Austin and Nellie (Scott) Wilson.
She married John H. McCleave, Jan. 31, 1959.
Barbara worked for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughters, Mary Lou and Kelly; and brother, Eddie Wilson.
She is survived by daughters, Tammy (Randy) Milbourn, Kathleen (Don) Lee, and Michele (Mike) Thomas; grandchildren; Ben (Colleen) Milbourn, Tim (Brandi) Milbourn, Taylor (Ryan) Hayes, Donnie Lee, Makena, Lauren, and Henry Thomas; great-grandson, Joshua Milbourn; great-granddaughter, Samantha Milbourn; step-great- grandchildren, Sydney, Ty, Faith, J.J. and Alyssa; sister-in-law, Ethlyn McCleave and Mary Lee Sweet; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She loved her family dearly and loved helping others.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial be made to; Mosaic Cancer Center in honor of Dr. Ed Andres, Camp Quality, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
