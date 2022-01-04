Larry "Pete" Ray McClain, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born July 26, 1966, in St. Joseph.
He enjoyed the outdoors and camping, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Joann Rollett and father, Larry Gann.
Survivors include: step- father, James Rollett; brothers: Brian and James McClain, Larry (Paula) Gann, Wayne (Joanne) Gann and Kevin Gann; sisters, Teresa (Howdy) Griggs and Misty (Joshua) Pritchett; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, with funeral services and public livestream at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Larry McClain memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online on his obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
