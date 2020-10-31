Judith M. "Judy" McClain, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Sgt. A.I. and Nellie Mae (Morrison) McClard.

Judy married James T. "Tom" McClain on June 16, 1968. He survives of the home.

She graduated from Central High School in 1959, then later went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music education from Northwest Missouri State University.

She was a music teacher with the St. Joseph School District for 29 years. She was a member of Family Worship Center, Retired Teachers Association, NUMC Camping Club, Fort Nightly Musical Club; and Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority.

Judy loved music, RV-ing, Ladies Bible Study and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sgt. A.I. and Nellie Mae McClard; a sister, Janet Jones; and a grandson, Wyatt Bradley.

Survivors include her husband, Tom McClain; children, Camille McClain and Kristin Powell (Jack); grandchildren, Hayley, Nicholas, Saryn, Chase, Brennan and Caden; and great-grandchildren, Myrah and Willow.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.