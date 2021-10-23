McClain, Amber 1981-2021 Quitman, Mo.

QUITMAN, Mo. - Amber McClain, 39, of Quitman, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home.
Amber was born on Nov. 25, 1981, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to John C. Anderson and Regina "Jina" Anderson-Jenson. She attended Maryville High School and Wheat Ridge High School in Colorado. She was a home health care provider for Blue Skies.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Yvonne Anderson; and grandfather, Arthur E. Nelson, Jr. and Roy and Mary "Grammy" Jenson.
Survivors include her mother, Regina "Jina" (Wayne) Jenson, Maryville, Missouri; father, John Calvin (Janet) Anderson, Arvada, Colorado; maternal grandmother, Beverly Nelson, Ocean Bluff, Massachusetts; paternal grandfather, John Edward Anderson, Avavda, Colorado; sister, Jami (J.J.) Anderson, Burlington Junction, Missouri; Amber's children, Shilar Pleasance, Maryville, "Avery" Krista Marie Tonille Schleimer, New York, Addisyn Rayne Pleasance, Bridger Lane Pleasance and Brantley Grair Pleasance all of the home; stepdaughter, Skyler Johansen; two grandchildren, Wyllow Kai Pleasance and Ottley Yvonne Pleasance; two step-grandchildren, Lillian and Grayson Johansen; aunt, uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
Amber was the most loving, compassionate, full of life, exceptional cook and giving person. Amber's world revolved around her children, family and being the best she could be to her grandchildren who called her "Nona". Amber loved her pets and animals. She was very much involved with pet rescue programs.
Amber has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in care of the family for the children.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
