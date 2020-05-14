McCay, Alexys 1999-2020

Alexys Lena Skye McCay, 20, of St. Joseph passed away May 7, 2020.

Alexys was born on June 2, 1999, in St. Joseph, to Christopher and Christy (Nigro) McCay.

She enjoyed crafts, fishing, music, makeup and spending time with her niece, nephew and friends. Alexys was energetic, fun loving, full of life and she loved making people laugh.

She is preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Bill and Kathy Nigro; maternal great-grandparents, Wick and Rose Withrow; paternal great-grandparents, Cleo and Margaret McCay.

Survivors: parents; sisters, Ashley Lehman (Donnie) and Tiffani McCay; niece, Adelynn Lehman; nephew, Donald Lehman; aunt, Sharon Withrow; uncle, John Withrow; paternal grandparents, Larry and Christa McCay; and her dog, Lucy.

Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside Service and Interment: 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.