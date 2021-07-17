KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Kathy (Carr) McCauley, 66, of Kansas City, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
Kathy was born July 24, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Elmer and Rose (Conant) Carr, but lived in Agency, Missouri.
She was a stay-at-home mother and then worked as a Department Manager for Wal-Mart, retiring in 2010 to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Kathy married Bo McCauley on Sept. 21, 1972, at Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Kathy is survived by: her husband, Bo; their children: Lisa McCauley, Joseph McCauley (Zanah), Amy LaFollette (Philip); eight grandchildren: Elly, Jimmy, Molly, Jenna, William, Rosie, Kaylee Lou, Elise; siblings: Janice Geary (Rex), Susan Tietjens (Donnie) William Carr, Barbara Lauritzen (Chuck), Laura Engnell, Thomas Carr (Jennifer); sister-in-law, Marilyn Carr; brother-in-law, Gene Komer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Holly McCauley, Les McCauley, Dennis Jobes, Bonnie and Buck Buglewicz, Sandy and Danny O'Donnell, Cheryl and Jay White, Scott and Tara McCauley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were: her parents; brother, John "Jack" Carr; sister, Carol Komer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Betty Lou McCauley; brothers-in-law, Richard McCauley, Steve Crockett; sisters-in-law: Connie Jobes, Sue McCauley, Vicky McCauley, Teresa Carr; and niece, Vicki Sue Crockett.
Kathy was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, Missouri. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a great cook, loved to garden, flowers and watching birds. She loved to travel and loved her family. She especially enjoyed taking trips with her grandchildren, and her trips "across the pond" to Europe, with her sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Burial will follow in Agency Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:20 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, from at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
