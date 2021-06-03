CAMERON, Mo. - Gerald L. "Porky" McCaslin, 67, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 29, 2021. Gerald was born Aug. 24, 1953, to Truman L. and Cuma G. (Hefley) McCaslin in King City, Missouri.

Gerald was a 1971 graduate of Winston, Missouri, High School. He married Tina E. Roe, Sept. 22, 1986 in Winston. He has worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 101 Engineers. He delivered for O'Reilly Auto Parts, and was a former member of the Winston Fire Department.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Cuma.

He is survived by his wife, Tina of the home; son, Micheal (Megan) McCaslin, Kidder, Missouri; daughter, Timber McCaslin, Cameron; two grandsons, David and Ryan; sister, Sharon Nunn, Okmulgee, Oklahoma; cousin Donita (Bill) Asher, Winston; two nieces, Mary Graham and Connie Nunn; and additional nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Winston Fire Department (KAW).

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation is 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri.

Arrangements under direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.