Rebecca McCarty, 62, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at a local health care faclity. She was born March 15, 1959, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Mary and Clifford Dotson. Becky graduated from Maryville High School. She later earned her nursing certificate, where she worked 25 years at area nursing faclilities as a LPN. She enjoyed taking care of her patients and was well loved by the residents. She also enjoyed knitting, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a two time breast cancer survivor. She fought many life struggles but overcame them with her light heartedness and humor.
Becky was preceded in death by mother, Mary Poppa; father, Clifford Dotson; and sister, Jeanne Wilson.
Survivors include, daughters, Danielle Dalton of Lenexa, Kansas, Katy (Sean) DeWeese of St. Joseph; son, Nathan Frampton of Albany, Missouri; sister, Barbara (James) York of Maryville, Missouri; brother-in-law, Mike Wilson of Kansas City, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Jaben, Carter, Ella, Addison and Benjamin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at First Christian Church in Maryville. Inurnment will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville at a later date.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Life Care-Hospice.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
