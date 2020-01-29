STANBERRY, Mo. - Larry Dean McCarty, 70, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a North Kansas City, Missouri hospice facility.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Charles and Von Neil (Phillips) McCarty.

On Nov. 16, 1979, he married Debbie Jean Ellis, in Stanberry.

She preceded him in death.

Larry was a graduate of Stanberry High School, class of 1967. He then attended and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University.

Larry was an avid Royals, Chiefs and Stanberry Bulldogs fan.

He had a true passion for sports as a coach, coaching the Stanberry Girls' track team where they earned a 4x100 relay team state championship, while setting record in 1982 which still stands. He also served as a referee.

Larry was an alderman for the city of Stanberry, from April 8, 1991 until Oct. 15, 2001, when he was elected as mayor of Stanberry, until April 12, 2004.

Growing up, Larry was an avid Boy Scout. He earned the God And Country Award, a prestigious award that took a long time to achieve. He is the only Boy Scout from Stanberry to ever receive this honor.

He was also a member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Nicole Burleson.

Larry is survived by: his daughters, Heather White, Kearney, Missouri, and Jennifer (Aden) Monheiser, Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Kathy (Milton) Pratt, Stanberry; brother, Jim (Tammy) McCarty, Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren: Carter White, Brayden Burleson, Drake Burleson, and Mia and Tenley Monheiser; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

The family encourages those attending the service to wear Chiefs gear, to honor Larry's passion for sports.

Larry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Private Inurnment will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stanberry RII Athletic Department, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.