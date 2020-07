TRENTON, Mo. - Taylor Ann McCartney, 27, Trenton, Missouri, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Trenton.

Survivors: father, Marvin McCartney, Tarkio, mother, Martha McCartney, Tarkio; sister, Shelby McCartney, Tarkio; grandparents, Janis (Ken) Truelove, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Gordon Green (Betty Hill), Northboro, Iowa, and Barbara Miller, Hopkins, Missouri; special friends, Jean Stevens, Tarkio, McKaiya (Jacob) Jacobs, Kansas City, Kelsey Meyer, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Jessica (Jordan) Ramsey, Burlington Junction, Jessica's three sons, Quayde, Quentyn, and Quincy Ramsey; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Preceded: grandfathers, Donald McCartney, Richard (Tiny) Miller.

Memorial Service: 11a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Inurnment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.