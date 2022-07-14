Jeanette McCann, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

She was born Sept. 11, 1945, in Cologne, Germany, to Henry and Lydia Swiastyn.

She worked at Quaker Oats all the way until it closed.

Jeanette loved to sew, making clothes for herself and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Connie, John and Michael Swiastyn.

She is survived by her son, Mark McCann; brother, Dan Swiastyn; and several extended family members and friends.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.