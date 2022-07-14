McCann, Jeanette 1945-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 14, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeanette McCann, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022.She was born Sept. 11, 1945, in Cologne, Germany, to Henry and Lydia Swiastyn.She worked at Quaker Oats all the way until it closed.Jeanette loved to sew, making clothes for herself and her family.She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Connie, John and Michael Swiastyn.She is survived by her son, Mark McCann; brother, Dan Swiastyn; and several extended family members and friends.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeanette Mccann Michael Swiastyn Connie John Christianity Crematory Mark Mccann Dan Swiastyn × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 14, 2022 Late Notices, July 13, 2022 Late Notices, July 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNightclub hosting grand opening on FridayMystical Light closing doors after 25 yearsNew recruits join fire departmentCar flips in two-vehicle crash on the BeltMotorized scooters paying early dividendsNew framework tackles English learningGreen takes charge at Northwest campusPlanning moving forward for fall Renaissance festivalMan seriously injured in I-29 crash Friday afternoonWoman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy
